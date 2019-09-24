IOM Democratic Republic of the Congo Emergency Response - Situation Report #4 (16 - 31 August 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

In partnership with the National Program of Hygiene at Borders (PNHF), IOM is implementing surveillance and prevention of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) at 108 POE/POCs in North Kivu, huh, and South Kin Provinces.

IOM CCCM team together with Civil Protection and AIDES organised a joint-mission to assess humanitarian situation and needs of IDPs residing in sites and host community in Mahagi territoty, Ituri Province.

Following cholera alerts in Kaseke site in Tanganyika Province. IOM distributed WASH items and conducted hygiene awareness sessions benefitting 7,883 IDPs residing in the site.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As of 31 August, 3,031 Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) cases have been confirmed with 2.031 deaths reported since the start of the outbreak on 1 August 2018 (source: Ministry of Health (MoH)/WHO). To date, 29 Health Zones (HZ) across North Kivu, Ituri and South Kivu Provinces have been affected. In total, 209,116 persons have been vaccinated against EVD (source: WHO).

South Kivu saw its sixth EVD case on 27 August in Mwenga Health Zone; two of which have led to death. On 29 August, the Ugandan Ministry of Health reported a new transborder case for the first time in almost two months, a Congolese girl of 9 years old. The girl crossed through the Mpondwe border post (North Kivu Province) between the DRC and Uganda. on 28 August with her mother, and died on 30 August. EVD was confirmed. According to the Ugandan authorities, she did not make any close contact with others after crossing the border.

In North Kivu, conflict dynamics continues to hamper provision of assistance. During the reporting period, in Goma, medics reportedly continue to encounter attacks and resistance among local communities. At the end of August 2019, the UN Secretary-General. Antonio Guterres and senior members of the 11N visited the DRC. The delegation witnessed first-hand activities to respond to the EVD in Beni and Butembo territories. Apart from the Ebola response, the visit also focused on peacebuilding and stabilization efforts in the DRC.