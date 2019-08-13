IOM Democratic Republic of the Congo Emergency Response - Situation Report #2 (18 July - 31 July 2019)

12.8 million People in need

4.8 million IDPs displaced in DRC

83 Points of Control/Points of Entry supported by IOM

HIGHLIGHTS

During the reporting period, IOM provided kits for shelter assistance to over 100 households at the Eliya displacement site in Tanganyika Province, after fires ravaged a large portion of the shelters.

Between 18 and 31 July, a total of 12 additional POE/POCs in North Kivu and Ituri Provinces from 71 to 83 POE/POCs.

IOM continues to strengthen the capacity of frontline workers to improve the Ebola Virus Disease surveillance at POE/POCs through conducting trainings and distributing laptops in North Kivu and Ituri Provinces.