IOM Democratic Republic of the Congo Emergency Response - Situation Report #1 (17 June - 18 July 2019)

12.8 million People in need

4.8 million IDPs displaced in DRC

80 Points of Control/Points of Entry supported by IOM

HIGHLIGHTS

Following the approval by local authorities, IOM is coordinating the site planning process of the new "Lycee Kigonze" relocation site in Bunia (Ituri Province) with preliminary land preparation works having begun on 15 July.

IOM has rolled out Flow Monitoring of populations in Goma and its vicinities to understand the movement patterns of the population to and from hotspots to Goma.

In Ituri Province, an assessment of shelter needs was conducted in 12 sites and three new spontaneous sites (Linji 2, Linji 3 and Limbu) in Djugu territory. The assessment revealed that there is an urgent need to increase the number of emergency shelters in those areas.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

A complex emergency has persisted in parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for more than 20 years. Over 99 per cent of displacement, which is frequent and repeated, is due to armed clashes and intercommunal violence between foreign, self-defence, and other armed groups. Currently, there are an estimated 4.8 million IDPs in the DRC, and 800,000 refugees are being hosted in neighbouring countries (source: OCHA).

Humanitarian access is extremely challenging due to local conflict dynamics resulting in the regular suspension of humanitarian activities. Most security incidents are reported in North and South Kivu, Ituri, Tanganyika, and Haut-Uele Provinces. Besides armed conflict and insecurity, remoteness and poor infrastructure form major obstacles for humanitarian agencies.

On 1 August 2018, an Ebola virus outbreak began in Ituri and North Kivu Provinces with transmission rates increasing since late March 2019. On 14 July, the first Ebola case was detected in Goma. Located on the shores of Lake Kivu at the Rwandan border, Goma forms the economic hub of North Kivu and is home to 1.2 million people. On 17 July, WHO declared the current outbreak a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern" (PHEIC). More than 2,500 people have been infected and two-thirds of victims have died since the outbreak was first detected.

Additionally, the DRC has recently experienced an influx of Congolese nationals returned from Angola after the Angolan government forced all those without documentation to leave. Between October 2018 and May 2019, 428,304 Congolese nationals have returned from Angola to six provinces; 62% of returnees coming from Angola were reported in Kasai province (source: OCHA). Most returnees are staying with host communities while some are sleeping out in the open or in churches and are in need of healthcare, food, drinkable water, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH). They also face protection concerns as the security situation in Kasai is currently volatile.