International Development Secretary calls on global leaders to step up Ebola response after more than 2000 people die of the disease

Alok Sharma also expresses sadness at news that 9 year old Congolese girl dies of Ebola after crossing Ugandan border.

International Development Secretary Alok Sharma said:

Reaching 2000 deaths from the current Ebola outbreak is a heart-breaking moment and it is tragic to hear that a 9 year old Congolese girl who was suffering from Ebola in Uganda has died.

My thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones to this ruthless disease. We must stop it from devastating communities and crossing borders.

On my recent visit to an inspection post and treatment centre at the Uganda and DRC border, I saw how health workers – with UK aid support - are trying to prevent the spread of Ebola. But much more needs to be done and I urge global leaders to step up support now to end this outbreak for good.

