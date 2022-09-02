Integrated Analytics for public health emergencies and programmes

The Integrated Analytics Cell (CAI) is an operational research unit in the DRC which supports the Ministry of Health (MoH) and all public health actors by providing them with rapid analyses and evidence to support decision-making in response to outbreaks and other public health emergencies.

The CAI applies an Integrated Outbreak Analytics (IOA) approach to better understand health trends and outbreak dynamics, by bringing together multiple types and sources of data (new and existing) to fully understand the factors that might be causing a particular trend in an outbreak or health situation and the impact of the situation and its response on communities.

This can include (but is not limited to):

• Surveillance data (number of cases by age/sex and location)

• Programme data from different actors (types of interventions or activities underway (e.g., cash transfer, WaSH activities, healthcare worker trainings)

• Health Information Systems data (e.g., healthcare service use, other health outcomes or routine vaccination rates)

• Perceptions and health-seeking behaviours of communities (e.g., understanding risk or prevention factors)

• Knowledge and practices of healthcare workers (e.g., ability to detect or prevent transmission)

• Key events that may have had an influence on access to a service, or risk of a disease (e.g., border closures, displacement, weather events such as floods)

• Price changes in markets, transportation or services which may impact access to healthcare or prevention measures

• Social and gender norms, as well as community or household poverty levels contributing to behaviours (induvial and community)