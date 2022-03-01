Integrated Analytics Cell 2021 Annual Report

What is Integrated Outbreak Analytics?

The CAI uses Integrated Outbreak Analytics to better understand health trends and outbreak dynamics. This approach brings together several types and sources of data to better understand a given epidemic or health situaton. These data can include surveillance data (number of cases by age/sex), program data (types of interventons or actvites, and of cases (by age/sex), program data (types of interventons or activities underway in a community), health service utilization data (DHIS2), health perceptions and behaviours, as well as data on the knowledge and practices of healthcare workers.