Integrated Analyses of the determinants of child nutritional status: Manono and Kabalo health zones, Tanganyika province, DRC - Report n° 1

Report n° 1: Food security and feeding practices: knowledge and awareness of nutritional needs, capacity to provide food and the impact of climate change on nutritional status of children.

This report is the first in a series of Integrated Analyses around nutrition, which will be published as follows:

Gender dynamics and opportunities for women and girls: division of labour, and the correlation between reproductive health, education, and nutritional status of children.

Access to health care, water, sanitation, and hygiene: risks and opportunities for the treatment and prevention of malnutrition and co-morbidities

Access to money, work, and markets: socio-economic factors influencing household and child nutritional status.

Background

Factors determining child nutritional status are widely understood and reflected in different contexts globally, including age-appropriate feeding practices, financial status, food security, access to health care, and household size. Targeted interventions such as cash transfer programmes, health promotion around nutritional practices, or improving access to family planning have been shown to create opportunities to improve child nutrition, however these programmes are often implemented in silos, without considering the multi-sectoral linkages between them, thus limiting their overall impact. In Tanganyika province, large disparities in the nutritional status of children exist between health zones. For example, in Kalemie, 0.1% of children suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM), whilst in Manono, the figure is 3% - above the emergency threshold of 2%. Since 2021, the Integrated Analytics Cell (CAI) has conducted operational research to explore the underlying factors contributing to these high rates of malnutrition in selected health zones in Tanganyika, and to provide a holistic analysis of the socio-behavioral and environmental context.

Summary

Child nutritional status is influenced by numerous, interacting multidimensional factors, implicating stakeholders from health, nutrition, WASH, education, protection, and emergency sectors. Key evidence highlighted through this report includes:

• Children (particularly boys) between 12-23 months most affected by malnutrition (page 4).

• Training and awareness raising around nutritional practices is typically given to mothers of children already diagnosed as SAM (page 5).

• SAM households receive or retain less information through community engagement channels on topics other than nutrition (risk factors for malnutrition) (page 6).

• Active screening by community health workers (RECO) not systematically undertaken in all communities (page 8).

• SAM households eat fish, meat, and other protein-rich foods less frequently than NON-SAM households (page 8).

• High proportions of SAM households own fields and gardens, but typically grow only cassava, thus vulnerable to environmental shocks (page 9).

• People rarely eat their own domestic animals or eggs, but keep as investments, or to sell in case of emergency (page 9).

• Increasingly difficult to predict seasons, with higher temperatures, and rainfall not arriving when expected, affecting crop quality and yield, as well as planting and harvest timing (page 9).

• Declining soil quality, resulting in porous crops, makes it impossible for people to sell cassava, root vegetables, peanuts, and corn (page 9).