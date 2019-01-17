Inside efforts to prevent a regional Ebola crisis in central Africa - “We are still on high alert”
By Fiston Mahamba Freelance journalist based in Goma
The current outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo is the second deadliest in history, killing more than 400 people and infecting hundreds more. Its location in both an active conflict zone and a busy border region has created what one of those leading the response describes as a “perfect storm” of risk for central Africa.
