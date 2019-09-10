Insecurity Insight announces the launch of a new project Attacks on Ebola Response for organisations and health providers working on health care in the DRC

Since 2018, nearly 2,000 Ebola-related deaths have been recorded in the DRC, and at least 200 attacks and threats against health workers have been reported this year alone. This project aims to support organisations and health providers with information, analysis and practical recommendations on how to mitigate the impact of attacks on health care to ensure staff safety and better health outcomes.

The information will be provided in three separate outputs:

Information Alerts Latest safety, security and access information on reported attacks on health care with available information on date, location, weapon use and perpetrator(s).

Aimed at staff members working on the ground. This is for you if you want to be kept updated with reported events.

Practical Recommendations Snapshot on a common security threat and how to prevent, mitigate and respond.

This is anyone who wants ideas of how to make organisations more resilient for working in insecure environments.

Trends Analysis and Risk Management Trend overview and analysis of reported safety, security and access incidents with ideas on how to mitigate risk to staff members, programmes and property.

This is for you if you want to receive two overview documents over the course of the three months summarising trends and key ideas.

Please sign up to select which output(s) you would like to receive information on.

W: www.insecurityinsight.org/projects/healthcare/attacks-on-ebola-response E: info@insecurityinsight.org

This project is funded by the H2H Fund which is supported by UK aid from the UK government and will run from September to the end of November 2019.