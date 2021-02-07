Information gaps on COVID-19 in eastern DRC

Translators without Borders’ partner organizations in eastern DRC are supporting efforts to control COVID-19. Do their teams have the information and communication materials to do that effectively?

To find out, TWB — in collaboration with IFRC — remotely surveyed 124 humanitarian staff in April 2020. The survey was administered by Congolese Red Cross volunteers supported by IFRC staff in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu Provinces in eastern DRC.

At the time of the survey, there were fewer than ten confirmed COVID-19 patients in the three provinces. Although the epidemiological situation was similar, respondents in each province gave very different answers. This brief summarizes the findings.