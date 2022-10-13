INEE Minimum Standards Contextualization Report North Kivu, DRC

The implementation and institutionalization of the contextualized INEE Minimum Standards (MS) for North Kivu are documented in this report by presenting challenges, lessons learned, and areas for further work. This report also covers how the North Kivu contextualization contributes to system strengthening, and the capacity of education actors working at national and sub-national levels to address the educational rights and needs of children affected by displacement in DRC.

This report makes recommendations for improving future INEE MS contextualization processes and for strengthening the application and institutionalization of contextualized standards where they have already been developed.