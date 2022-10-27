Implementation of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Region - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2022/735)

I. Introduction

II. Major developments

A. Security situation

The offensive of the Mouvement du 23 mars (M23) in Rutshuru Territory, North Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo, including the capture of the town of Bunangana on the border with Uganda on 12 June, constituted the main securityrelated development with significant implications for regional stability. A new surge in attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and other armed groups in Ituri and North Kivu Provinces further contributed to an overall deterioration of the security situation.

Nine incidents were reported in the border area between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda during the reporting period. On 19 March and 23 May, the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) reported cross-border shelling by the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (Forces armées de la République démocratique du Congo, FARDC) into Musanze District, Rwanda. The Government of Rwanda stated that artillery fire from FARDC on 23 May had wounded multiple people and damaged local infrastructure. On the same day, FARDC reported that RDF had fired rockets into Rutshuru Territory, North Kivu.

On 28 May, FARDC reported the arrest of two RDF soldiers at Biruma, 20 km west of the border with Rwanda. On the same day, RDF stated that the two soldiers had been kidnapped by FARDC and the Forces démocratiques de Libération du Rwanda (FDLR) while on patrol duty in the border area. On 11 June, following mediation by the President of Angola, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, RDF announced the release of their two soldiers and their repatriation to Rwanda.

On 8 June, FARDC reported that 500 RDF troops had crossed the border to fight alongside M23 in Tshanzu and Runyoni, North Kivu. Rwanda maintained that it had no troops on Congolese soil.

On 10 June, RDF accused FARDC of shelling Nyange, Northern Province, reportedly causing injuries to an unknown number of civilians and the destruction of property. On the same day, FARDC accused RDF of shelling two locations in Rutshuru Territory, North Kivu, reportedly destroying a school and killing two children while injuring one other. On 17 June, RDF announced in a statement that a FARDC soldier had been shot dead by the Rwanda National Police after crossing into Rwanda and shooting at Rwandan security personnel and civilians at the Petite Barrière border post in Gisenyi, Western Province.

In response to this sharp increase in cross-border incidents and the resulting tensions between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, both countries brought the matter before the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR). The Mechanism conducted four verification missions to investigate the mutual accusations of crossborder shelling and the alleged seizure by FARDC of Rwandan weapons and equipment during operations in Rutshuru. During the missions, the Mechanism also questioned M23 combatants captured by FARDC during a counter-offensive that lasted from 27 to 29 March. The confidential reports were shared with the member States concerned.

In a press release dated 24 May, RDF reported a clash in Rusizi District, Rwanda, with combatants of the Front de libération nationale (FLN) who had allegedly come from Burundi. Two FLN fighters were reportedly killed. On 18 June, the Rwanda National Police announced that suspected FLN combatants had attacked a bus in Southern Province, Rwanda, killing the driver and a passenger and injuring six others 9. With regard to activities of armed groups in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, ADF remained the main perpetrator of violence against civilians. Between 16 March and 14 August, ADF conducted 99 attacks, killing more than 541 civilians, mainly in the provinces of Ituri and North Kivu. A significant increa se in the number of attacks was registered in July, which was attributed to the security vacuum created by the redeployment of local security forces and the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) to Rutshuru Territory in response to the resurgence of M23.

Clashes between ADF on one hand and FARDC and the Congolese National Police on the other continued to be reported in Ituri and North Kivu. On 12 and 13 June, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and FARDC shelled ADF positions in Irumu Territory, after reports had indicated that ADF had established bases in the area in May. After a pause in operations, joint FARDC-UPDF offensives resumed with artillery strikes in the area of Beni, North Kivu, on 1 July. On 9 August,

ADF attacked Kakwangura prison in Butembo, releasing more than 800 inmates and kidnapping several hundred.

FDLR splinter groups continued to loot, to kidnap and kill civilians, and to clash with FARDC and local armed groups in North Kivu.

The Résistance pour un État de droit au Burundi (RED Tabara) issued statements in which it claimed that it had clashed with alleged combatants of the Burundi National Defence Force (FDNB) in Uvira Territory on 16 April, and in Fizi and Mwenga Territories, South Kivu, from 23 to 24 April. Burundian authorities did not publicly comment on those claims.