Implementation of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Region - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/306)

I. Introduction

II. Major developments

A. Spread and implications of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic

While some countries in the Great Lakes region took prompt measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the pandemic continued to have a negative impact on the region. As of 15 March, the 13 signatory countries of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Region reported a total of 1,894,326 confirmed cases and 58,520 fatalities, according to the World Health Organization. Following an increase in new infections between September and December 2020, the overall percentage of new cases decreased again from early January onwards. The number of reported fatalities rose at a slow yet steady pace.

Measures to curb the spread of the pandemic significantly affected the socioeconomic situation in the region. Whereas, prior to the pandemic, the 2020 gross domestic product forecast for the 12 States members of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) stood at 3.2 per cent, recent statistics by the International Monetary Fund and the Economic Commission for Africa confirm a sharp downturn, with a regional average of -2 per cent gross domestic product growth for 2020. According to the International Monetary Fund, a debt crisis is looming, despite the support provided by international financial institutions and bilateral public creditors. In November, Zambia became the first African country to default on debt owed to private investors since the start of the pandemic.