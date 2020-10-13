Implementation of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Region - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/951)

I. Introduction

1 . The present report is submitted pursuant to paragraph 52 of Security Council resolution 2502 (2019), in which the Council requested me to report to it every six months on the implementation of the commitments under the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Region. 1 It provides an overview of peace and security developments in the Great Lakes region since the issuance of my previous report (S/2020/272) and covers the period from 16 March to 15 September 2020.

II. Major developments

A. Spread and implications of the coronavirus disease pandemic

2 . The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has continued to have significant consequences on the Great Lakes region. As at 15 September 2020, the 13 signatory countries of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework reported a total of 749,442 confirmed cases and 17,913 fatalities, according to the World Health Organization. Since August, the region has seen a slowdown in the percentage increase in new reported cases.

3 . Most countries acted early to prevent the spread of the disease, including by temporarily imposing movement restrictions and travel bans, enforcing curfews, closing borders (except for cargo transfers), prohibiting mass gatherings and shutting down schools and places of worship. Countries and regional organizations also endeavoured to strengthen coordination and response mechanisms to alleviate the socioeconomic impact of the pandemic. Despite the continued increase in confirmed cases, almost all countries in the region recently started to ease restrictions.

4 . Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the countries of the region have focused their attention on curbing the spread of the virus and mitigating its socioeconomic impact. Efforts to respond to the pandemic led to a reduction in economic activity in several countries, which had a negative impact on vulnerable populations, in particular those working in the informal sector, which represents a significant percentage of employment across the region. In addition, unforeseen public expenses related to the COVID-19 response, coupled with a decrease in the ability of countries to mobilize domestic resources, further deepened the economic slowdown, affecting countries of the region to varying degrees. According to the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), economic recovery in the region could commenc e as early as 2021 if the pandemic is curbed effectively. Furthermore, some initiatives pertaining to the implementation of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework also experienced some slowdowns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the convening of the tenth meeting of the Regional Oversight Mechanism, which was once again postponed.