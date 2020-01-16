16 Jan 2020

Impacts of vouchers for households affected by displacement in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Report
from International Initiative for Impact Evaluation (3ie)
Published on 01 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (6.02 MB)

In the Democratic Republic of Congo at the end of 2018, more than 3 million of the country’s total population of approximately 80 million were displaced. This was a consequence of 20 years of armed conflict. Humanitarian actors have been responding to the needs of internally displaced persons through several programmes, including the Rapid Response to Movements of Population (RRMP).

The RRMP, created in 2004, is jointly managed by UNICEF and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. RRMP assistance includes vouchers for essential household items (EHI) to recently displaced people and vulnerable members of their host communities.

A 3ie-supported impact evaluation combined a randomised controlled trial with qualitative research to measure the impacts of EHI vouchers on adult mental health, child health, social cohesion and resilience.

