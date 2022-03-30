Impact of Education Disruption: West and Central Africa - March 2022

On average, schools in the West and Central Africa region have been fully closed for 15 weeks, as of 28 February 2022, according to the UNESCO Global Monitoring of School Closures. By the end of February 2022, about a fifth of countries (5 of 24 countries) in the region saw durations of full school closures beyond the global average of 20 weeks. The total duration of school closures (fully closed and partially closed) ranges from 13 weeks in Côte d’Ivoire to 62 weeks in Ghana. Schoolchildren in the region have lost nearly 100 billion hours of in-person learning.

Pre-COVID, and among countries with available data, the proportion of children who can read a simple text ranged from 4 per cent in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to 70 per cent in Gabon. A growing body of evidence shows substantial losses and worsening inequalities in learning outcomes as a result of COVID-related school closures. Under a pessimistic scenario, students in Sub-Saharan Africa could lose an estimated 0.6 learningadjusted years of schooling. In Ghana, food-insecure children, children of low socioeconomic status, and children enrolled in public schools before the pandemic scored significantly lower than their peers in literacy and numeracy assessments by 0.2-0.3 standard deviations.

School closures in the region have long-term implications for its learners: current learners in Sub-Saharan Africa could stand to lose half a trillion dollars in future earnings