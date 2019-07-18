IMA World Health And Lutheran World Relief Applaud The WHO Declaration Of Ebola As International Emergency

IMA World Health and Lutheran World Relief applaud the World Health Organization’s declaration that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo as a public health emergency of international concern.

“We are glad to see this getting the increased international attention that it deserves,” said Allyson Bear, vice president for health programs at the recently merged IMA World Health and Lutheran World Relief. “We hope that this step will lead to a significant increase in international funding to fight this epidemic. We’ve already seen this virus cross into Uganda and reach the city of Goma. Quick action by the government and health care workers assured that these incidents were isolated. But we need increased attention vigilance and more resources to control and ultimately end this Ebola epidemic.”

IMA World Health has been a leader in building and strengthening DRC’s health system and in the fight against Ebola. Working in the country since 1995, IMA World Health works closely with local partners and the DRC Ministry of Health, promoting training and tools to address more needs more effectively. It works in 52 health zones providing access to basic health services to an estimated 9 million people.

Note: staff working in the Ebola zone available for interviews.

Contact:

John Rivera Senior Manager, Media Relations Lutheran World Relief | IMA World Health Cell: +1 443 604 2918 | Office: +1 410 230 2751 | jrivera@lwr.org