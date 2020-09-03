ICRC: Democratic Republic of the Congo: our work in the first half of 2020

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) promotes respect for international humanitarian law and helps those adversely affected by conflict and internal violence to become self-sufficient, often in collaboration with the DRC Red Cross. We also improve water provision and sanitation, reunite families and strengthen health-care services for the wounded and sick, including victims of sexual violence.

HEALTH CARE

192 883 people received health care: surgery for the wounded, psychosocial support, physical rehabilitation, nutritional and medical care in prison, and access to health-care centres, vaccination campaigns and hospitals.

WATER

400 000 people benefited from access to water or to repaired facilities in prisons.

ECONOMIC SECURITY

130 309 people received food, cash assistance, vouchers, household items or agricultural support.

IHL

8 235 281 members of the armed and security forces, other weapon bearers and members of civil society learned about international humanitarian law and humanitarian principles directly or through the local media.

PROTECTION

26 344 people who were deprived of their liberty received visits and families were reunited.

COOPERATION WITH THE DRC RED CROSS

2 386 wounded people were given medical care and remains were buried with dignity by first-aiders.