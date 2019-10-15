Humanity & Inclusion provided food distributions in Kasaï-Central in DRC

Humanity & Inclusion (known as Handicap International in DRC) delivered in-kind food assistance to conflict-affected populations in the territories of Demba and Dimbelenge, in the Central Kasaï Province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. For two years—from August 1st 2017 to August 31th 2019—our teams provided 92549 beneficiaries with 2 bags of corn flour (27kg each), 1 bag of beans, 1 can of oil, and 1 bag of salt. To ensure everyone was included in the distribution of the items, Humanity & Inclusion arranged transportation or house-delivery assistance for individuals who could not reach the distribution sites, like persons with disabilities, elderly or pregnant women.

This vital project in DRC is supported through the generosity of the American people thought the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through its office of Food for Peace (FFP) . USAID administers the U.S foreign assistance program providing economic and humanitarian assistance in more than 80 countries worldwide. We are grateful for their support.

Since 2016, the outbreak of violence between militias and National Government in Kasaïs has severely impacted the food security of the households. Many, forced to leave, have started to return but have witnessed the destruction of livelihoods. Consequently, in 2017, Humanity & Inclusion launched an in-kind intervention aiming to increase food security levels of 8,500 conflict-affected households, including returnees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and host communities.

As the security improved, higher numbers of returnees began to arrive to Demba and Dimbelenge. They too struggle to recover their livelihoods, and as a consequence, they face difficulties in meeting their basic food needs. Therefore, in 2018, Humanity & Inclusion expanded its intervention to assist an additional 6,776 affected-households, mainly consisting on new returnees and IDPs who did not benefit from the first assistance.

In total, 67 villages across Demba and Dimbelenge have been reached.

In both phases, the selection of the beneficiary households has been based on the combination of two factors: the most-affected zones and the lack of presence of other humanitarian actors. At the end of the project, the Food Consumption Score (FCS) improved overall. The distribution had a positive effect for families living in DRC. A significant evolution of the household’s expenditure was registered, discovering that with the support from Humanity & Inclusion, households reduced their food expenses in favor of education, health, and hygiene.

However, the proportion of households with poor or borderline FCS remains high, 9.2% and 56.6%, respectively. This reveals the level of greater needs that have not yet been covered by other actors or by Humanity & Inclusion’s previous intervention. With the stabilization of the context, a wider range of opportunities have been opened to limit household’s negative coping strategies and to support their economic recovery. Among them, complementary activities in domains like shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), or livelihoods need to be undertaken.