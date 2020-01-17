Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) Great Lakes region (ECHO/COD/BUD/2019/91000) Last update: 21/08/2019 Version 4

The present Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) was prepared on the basis of financing decision ECHO/WWD/BUD/2019/01000 (Worldwide Decision) and the related General Guidelines for Operational Priorities on Humanitarian Aid (Operational Priorities)1 . The purpose of the HIP and its annex is to serve as a communication tool for DG ECHO's partners and to assist in the preparation of their proposals. The provisions of the Worldwide Decision and the General Conditions of the Agreement with the European Commission shall take precedence over the provisions in this document.

CONTEXT

Across the world, millions of children are denied access to quality education due to conflict, forced displacement, violence, climate change and disasters. Nearly 75 million school-age children (3-18 years) experience the detrimental impacts of crisis on their education across 35 crisis-affected countries. 2 Among 24 million school-age refugees and internally displaced people (IDPs), only half of the children go to primary school and less than a quarter of adolescents attend secondary school. Access to safe, quality education can reduce vulnerability and – combined with the provision of lifesaving skills, social and emotional learning, and psychosocial support – can help children and young people to cope with, and recover from, crises.

Providing a rapid response to education disruption is critical. Every week, month or year a child spends out of school further disconnects children from their education pathway and reduces the likelihood of ever returning to school. The 2018 Communication on Education in Emergencies and Protracted Crises provides commitments to support and promote proactive and rapid response mechanisms to reach children and young people during emergencies and aim to return them to learning within three months. This is an ambitious commitment which requires new and improved ways for humanitarian responders to reach children at the point of education disruption.

DG ECHO’s Enhanced Response Capacity (ERC) is supporting initiatives which seek to increase the capacity of the humanitarian community to respond to crises in the most effective and efficient manner. The initiatives have to be global and strategic in their vision and inclusive in their approach in order to contribute to eco-system wide change. The ERC focuses on initiatives which would not emerge or would not have the same systemic impact without dedicated funding, and which cannot be covered by DG ECHO's geographic funding envelopes.