Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) ECHO Flight (ECHO/FLI/BUD/2019/91000) - version 2

AMOUNT : EUR 12 302 500

The present Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) was prepared on the basis of financing decision ECHO/WWD/BUD/2019/01000 (Worldwide Decision) and the related General Guidelines for Operational Priorities on Humanitarian Aid (Operational Priorities). The purpose of the HIP and its annex is to serve as a communication tool for DG ECHO's1 partners and to assist in the preparation of their proposals. The provisions of the Worldwide Decision (WWD) and the General Conditions of the contracts concluded with the European Commission shall take precedence over the provisions in this document.

0. MAJOR CHANGES SINCE PREVIOUS VERSION OF THE HIP

The initial amount of the 2019 ECHO Flight HIP was EUR 14 800 000. A service contract amounting to EUR 12.4 million was signed on 02/05/2019 with DAC Aviation to operate the ECHO Flight project. The contract is financed by the ECHO Flight HIP 2018 (EUR 97 500) and this current ECHO Flight HIP 2019 (EUR 12 302 500).

The contract covers aerial transport needs for a 10-month period. The amount of the contract includes a budget reserve of EUR 1 171 890 to cover additional flights beyond the flight schedule and/or cover the operational needs for one additional month. The operation started on the 20/05/2019 and will finish at the earliest on 20 March 2020.

As: 1) a budget to cover ECHO Flight air transport needs is already foreseen in the 2020 WWD; 2) the ongoing operation is covered with currently allocated funds well into 2020; and 3) there are other urgent humanitarian needs to be covered before the end of the year, it is appropriate to reduce the amount of the ECHO Flight HIP 2019 and return the corresponding budget to the DG ECHO humanitarian aid operational reserve.

In light of the above, the ECHO Flight HIP 2019 is amended as follows:

(1) The HIP amount is reduced to EUR 12 302 500, and:

(2) EUR 2 497 500 is therefore de-committed and returned to the operational reserve.

CONTEXT ECHO

Flight provides an important and essential service for humanitarian partner organizations in regions of sub Saharan Africa where it would not be possible to implement humanitarian projects without dedicated air transport support. ECHO Flight aims to open up humanitarian access by providing safe, reliable and cost efficient humanitarian air transport services to remote locations that would otherwise be cut off from the rest of the world.

The ECHO Flight action is implemented on the basis of a framework contract resulting from an international call for tenders. A new framework contract was signed on 8 March 2018. The duration of this framework contract is four years. Individual requests for service (or "order forms") are issued each year to cover the needs during the next 12 month period.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), there are no regular, safe or reliable links either by air or overland between a number of major population centres such as Goma, Bunia, Kalémie, Kananga and Kinshasa or to many remote destinations, particularly in North and South Kivu, Province Orientale, Maniema, Equateur, Ituri, Haut Uele, Tanganyika, Haut Katanga, Haut Lomani, Lomani, Maniema, Tshopo, Tshuapa and Kasai.

In Northern Kenya, Uganda and Mali, ECHO Flight serves remote field destinations that are not easily accessible and are not covered by reliable commercial air operators or where road access is deemed unsafe due to the security situation.

ECHO Flight through its Kenya based operation contributes to humanitarian projects along the Ethiopian and Somali borders via destinations operated within Kenya and is available for monitoring missions in Somalia and ad hoc flights in the neighboring countries of South Sudan and Central African Republic.

Due to the humanitarian situation in Northern Uganda and the support provided by DG ECHO and the European Union, a weekly flight to Arua and Adjumani operates since 2017.

ECHO Flight's current scale (at present, six planes operating in specific countries of operations) and flexibility allows it to respond promptly also to small humanitarian emergencies, medical evacuations and security evacuations. It has been the case for instance in DRC in 2018 where ECHO Flight has provide support for the response of humanitarian partners and international organizations to two Ebola crises. ECHO Flight can scale up to meet requirements, when additional needs for dedicated, safe and cost-effective air transport in support of EU funded humanitarian projects are identified in existing or new operational contexts.