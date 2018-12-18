18 Dec 2018

Humanitarian governance and the consequences of the state fragility discourse in DRC’s health sector

Report
from Secure Livelihoods Research Consortium
Published on 18 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.12 MB)

Executive summary

This working paper examines how the discourse on state fragility affects the preferences of key actors in humanitarian governance for different types of health sector interventions in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Based on fieldwork in South Kivu and Kinshasa, we argue that, in addition to focusing on the actual meaning of state fragility, practitioners and scholars should give attention to the interactive processes around the state fragility discourse among stakeholders in the health sector. The lack of consensus on state fragility influences humanitarian governance, especially mutual perceptions of and interactions among the host-government, donors and international non-governmental organisations (INGOs). Donors and INGOs have legitimised the persistence of vertical, emergency based interventions by emphasising state fragility, whereas state officials have preferred to assert political statehood and a higher degree of state control.

Nevertheless, state, INGOs and donor organisations agree that donors’ financial contributions ensure the survival of the public health sector. Looking forward, it is important to build a policy coalition based on harmonised views on addressing fragility. This will be necessary for effective engagement and the sustainability of interventions but, given the current political situation, this harmonisation is not likely to happen any time soon.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.