Humanitarian Aid: EU allocates an additional €8 million in Democratic Republic of Congo

The EU has allocated an additional €8 million in humanitarian aid to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), following the deterioration of the security situation in the east of the country, linked to increased violence involving regular forces and non-state armed groups, with devastating consequences for civilians.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said “The deteriorating security situation in the DRC’s Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu provinces has forced more than 700,000 people to flee their homes since the beginning of the year. The additional funding will enable our humanitarian partners address the most urgent emergency needs, including supporting those newly displaced.”

The top-up amount brings the total funding for the DRC in 2022 to €54.4 million.