Human rights situation and the activities of the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office in the Democratic Republic of the Congo - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/48/47)

Human Rights Council

Forty-eighth session

13 September–1 October 2021

Agenda items 2 and 10

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner

for Human Rights and reports of the Office of

the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Technical assistance and capacity-building

Summary

The present report, submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 45/34, provides an overview of the human rights situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo between 1 June 2020 and 31 May 2021. The overview is based on information gathered and cases of violations and abuses documented by the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the activities conducted by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights through the Joint Office. The report highlights key human rights developments, assesses the progress made in implementing the recommendations put forward by the High Commissioner in previous reports and by various United Nations human rights mechanisms and sets out recommendations for the Government.

I. Introduction

1 . The human rights situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo between 1 June 2020 and 31 May 2021 remains a cause for concern even though the number of violations and abuses documented by the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office has decreased. Further efforts are called for in order to provide better protection for civilians in conflictaffected areas and safeguard the fundamental rights associated with the democratic space. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights continues to support the efforts of the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to fulfil its international human rights commitments, particularly in the areas of legislative reform and capacity-building for State personnel and members of civil society.