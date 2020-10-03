Human rights situation and the activities of the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office in the Democratic Republic of the Congo - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/45/49)

Human Rights Council

Forty-fifth session

14 September–2 October 2020

Agenda items 2 and 10

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner

for Human Rights and reports of the Office of

the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Technical assistance and capacity-building

Summary

The present report contains an overview of the human rights situation and the activities of the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office in the Democratic Republic of the Congo from 1 June 2019 to 31 May 2020. The report assesses the progress made by the Government in implementing recommendations previously made by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and other United Nations human rights mechanisms.

The High Commissioner commends the efforts of the authorities in the fight against impunity, in the area of economic, social and cultural rights, and in the fight against sexual violence. The continued opening up of democratic space requires sustained efforts, including legislative efforts, to remove persistent restrictions on fundamental freedoms.

The High Commissioner remains concerned about the deterioration of the human rights situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, particularly in the provinces affected by the armed conflict. She invites the Government to implement all the recommendations set out in the present report and reaffirms the commitment of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to supporting the authorities in their efforts to promote and protect human rights.

I. Introduction