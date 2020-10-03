DR Congo
Human rights situation and the activities of the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office in the Democratic Republic of the Congo - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/45/49)
Human Rights Council
Forty-fifth session
14 September–2 October 2020
Agenda items 2 and 10
Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner
for Human Rights and reports of the Office of
the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General
Technical assistance and capacity-building
Summary
The present report contains an overview of the human rights situation and the activities of the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office in the Democratic Republic of the Congo from 1 June 2019 to 31 May 2020. The report assesses the progress made by the Government in implementing recommendations previously made by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and other United Nations human rights mechanisms.
The High Commissioner commends the efforts of the authorities in the fight against impunity, in the area of economic, social and cultural rights, and in the fight against sexual violence. The continued opening up of democratic space requires sustained efforts, including legislative efforts, to remove persistent restrictions on fundamental freedoms.
The High Commissioner remains concerned about the deterioration of the human rights situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, particularly in the provinces affected by the armed conflict. She invites the Government to implement all the recommendations set out in the present report and reaffirms the commitment of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to supporting the authorities in their efforts to promote and protect human rights.
I. Introduction
In accordance with Human Rights Council resolution 42/32, the present report provides an overview of the human rights situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo between 1 June 2019 and 31 May 2020, on the basis of information gathered and cases of violations and abuses documented by the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office, and of the activities conducted by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights through the Joint Office. The report highlights key human rights developments, assesses the progress achieved in the implementation of the recommendations put forward in the previous reports of the High Commissioner and by various United Nations human rights mechanisms and submits recommendations to the Government.
The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has taken encouraging measures designed to combat impunity, including in cases of sexual violence and corruption, to guarantee access to free primary education and to improve access to health care. Other promising developments include the establishment of a ministerial portfolio for persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups, the signing of an addendum to the 2013 Joint Communiqué between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the United Nations on the Fight Against Sexual Violence in Conflict and the adoption, by the Congolese national police, of an action plan on sexual violence.