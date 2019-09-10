Human rights situation and the activities of the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office in the Democratic Republic of the Congo - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/42/32)

Human Rights Council

Forty-second session

9–27 September 2019

Agenda items 2 and 10

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Technical assistance and capacity-building

Summary

The present report contains an overview of the human rights situation and the activities of the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office in the Democratic Republic of the Congo from June 2018 to May 2019. The report assesses the progress made by the Government in implementing recommendations previously made by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and other United Nations human rights mechanisms.

Many violations and abuses of human rights and fundamental freedoms were committed during the electoral process. The opening up of democratic space observed following the elections, including the release of several political prisoners and prisoners of conscience, is encouraging, but further efforts are needed to ensure the full exercise of fundamental freedoms. The High Commissioner finds it regrettable that, even though the two joint commissions set up to investigate the violations committed during protests that took place between 2016 and 2018 published reports in June 2018, no judicial action has been taken with regard to the violations documented.

The High Commissioner remains concerned about the situation in conflict-affected areas, where the defence and security forces and armed groups have continued to commit a large number of human rights violations and abuses, including sexual violence. The upsurge in intercommunal conflict and violence against certain ethnic groups is also worrying.

The High Commissioner commends the authorities’ efforts to combat impunity and notes the convictions served against senior military officials for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The High Commissioner encourages the Government to implement all the recommendations made in the present report and reaffirms her Office’s commitment to supporting the authorities in their efforts to promote and protect human rights.

I. Introduction