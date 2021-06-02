DR Congo
How to talk about Health: Language Guide for Health Communicators [EN/Lingala/Mongo/Nande/Ngombe/Swahili]
Attachments
- Download document (PDF | 4.32 MB | English version)
- Download document (PDF | 4.27 MB | Swahili version)
- Download document (PDF | 4.3 MB | Nande version)
- Download document (PDF | 4.69 MB | Lingala version)
- Download document (PDF | 4.4 MB | Mongo version)
- Download document (PDF | 4.54 MB | Ngombe Version)
This document is for health communicators working in health interventions. It is based on the testimonies and lessons learnt from health communicators consulted by TWB