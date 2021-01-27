How to talk about Ebola

This document is for health communicators working in health interventions. It is based on the testimonies and lessons learned from health communicators consulted by TWB.

Why is language important?

Speak the preferred language of those you are talking to People speak different languages, it is important that they receive information in a language which they feel comfortable with, and thatthey can express their needs and concerns.

Misunderstandings and poor communications can lead to rumors and confusion. It makes your job more difficult, and puts communities at risk. Clear information in the right language helps build trust, allowing you to do your job better and for the community to get the help they need.