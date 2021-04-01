How-To Guide Series: Good communication practices in community engagement

Introduction: What is Community Engagement?

Community engagement is an approach to the humanitarian response of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. It places people affected by natural disasters, violence, and armed conflict at the heart of decision-making, strategy development and orientation of activities to protect and assist their communities. It is also the process of using or establishing two-way communication channels to address people’s needs, concerns, feedback, and complaints, partnering with the community to ensure that it can actively participate and guide the ICRC’s humanitarian action.

The use of appropriate tools for identifying the needs is necessary to better assess the proposed response and to inform those involved beforehand.

Community engagement helps to improve the quality and effectiveness of programs while building community acceptance and trust in humanitarian stakeholders.

The inclusion of the most vulnerable people in communities affected by a humanitarian crisis, such as women, children, people with disabilities or the elderly, in the design and development of the humanitarian response will contribute to their resilience and improve the quality and efficiency of the projects being implemented.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has placed community engagement at the center of its 2019-2022 institutional strategy https://www.icrc.org/fr/publication/4354-icrc-strategy2019-2022. Although this approach is common in natural disaster-related humanitarian operations, there are fewer examples in situations of armed conflict and inter-community violence. It is therefore important to document and share good practices to better protect communities and address their needs.

Several programs are being conducted in this regard in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where the ICRC has been operating since 1978. In this publication, you will find a few tools to present good practices in community engagement.

Each story features testimonies from our colleagues who share the challenges and lessons learned in humanitarian response activities.