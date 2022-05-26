Hope one year after the Nyiragongo eruption in D.R. Congo

It has been one year since the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano –one of the natural disasters to have occurred in the Democratic Republic of Congo's North Kivu province over the past 10 years; leaving hundreds of thousands of people in a situation of increased vulnerability.

World Vision, with the support of Aktion Deutschland Hilft, was quick to respond to the needs of disaster victims in the areas of psychology, child protection and disaster risk reduction. Through this project, we have seen hope triumph over bad memories.

This publication provides a summary of our impact over the past year.