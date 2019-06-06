Group of Experts Briefs Democratic Republic of Congo Committee on Its Final Report

SC/13831

On 24 May 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo received a briefing by the Group of Experts in connection with the Group’s final report submitted in pursuance of resolution 2424 (2018).

Welcoming the inauguration of incoming President Felix Tshisekedi, the Acting Coordinator of the Group of Experts emphasized that there was “a window of opportunity” in the Democratic Republic of the Congo for the possible disarmament and demobilization of a number of armed groups, underlining in this connection the need for a viable disarmament, demobilization and reintegration process.

The Acting Coordinator also highlighted the continued exploitation of natural resources in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and, in particular, the lack of regulation over the artisanal gold mining sector. Armed groups continued to finance their activities through illegal mining of natural resources. The Acting Coordinator also expressed concern with regard to continued violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, focusing in particular on the sanctionable acts which had been committed in Yumbi in December 2018. Finally, the Group raised concerns over the persistent diversion of weapons and ammunition through attacks on FARDC (Forces Armées de la République Démocratique du Congo) stockpiles or losses to armed groups.

Together with the findings contained in the final report, the Group conveyed a number of recommendations which were addressed to various actors, and the Committee agreed to consider various follow-on actions vis-à-vis the majority of the recommendations.

For information media. Not an official record.