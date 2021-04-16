GIEWS Country Brief: Democratic Republic of the Congo 16-April-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

• About 27.3 million people estimated severely food insecure in early 2021, an all-time high

• Persisting conflicts, displacements and COVID-19 prevention measures continue limiting agricultural activities

• Inflation spiked in 2020

According to the latest IPC analysis, carried out in February 2021, about 27.3 million people are estimated to be severely food insecure (IPC Phase 3: “Crisis” or above) during the February-July 2021 period, the highest level on record, corresponding to 28 percent of the total population.

The key drivers of the extremely high levels of food insecurity are the following:

• Movement restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic continue to limit cross-border trade and access to the markets.

• The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the local economy, in particular causing the loss of jobs and incomes in the informal sector, therefore, drastically reducing access to food for the vulnerable households.

• Ongoing conflicts in eastern Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu,

Maniema and Tanganyika provinces continue to trigger population displacements and locally disrupt crop production, resulting in shortages of food supplies in some markets. With a displaced population of 5.2 million, the country hosts the second largest number of IDPs in the world.