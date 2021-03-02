GIEWS Country Brief: Democratic Republic of the Congo 02-March-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Persisting conflicts, displacements and COVID‑19 prevention measures continue limiting agricultural activities

Inflation spiked in 2020

About 19.6 million people estimated severely food insecure in early 2021

Planting of the 2021 secondary season maize crop, to be harvested from June, is underway in the bi‑modal northern provinces, under overall conducive weather conditions. In central provinces, harvesting of the secondary season maize crop will begin in March and crop conditions are generally good following adequate and well‑distributed precipitations during the season. In eastern provinces, the ongoing conflicts continue to affect agricultural activities by limiting farmers’ access to crop‑growing areas and inputs. In the southernmost uni‑modal rainfall areas, planting of maize crops, to be harvested from May, finalized in January. Weather conditions have been overall favourable since December 2020 over most crop lands, except in the southern Lualaba Province, where crops have been affected by reduced rainfall amounts.

Persisting conflicts in eastern areas, population displacements and movement restrictions related to COVID‑19 prevention measures continue to limit farmers’ access to crop growing areas and agricultural inputs.

Since mid‑March 2020, reduced cash crop exports, due to low demand by importing countries and the slowdown of trade flows due to COVID‑19, resulted in a significant decrease of foreign exchange earnings, causing the depreciation of the Franc Congolais and triggering price increases. As a result, the average annual inflation, which amounted to about 5 percent in 2019, spiked to 17 percent in 2020. According to the International Monetary Fund, in 2021, inflation is expected to decline, but to remain high, at about 8 percent.

According to the latest IPC analysis, carried out in August 2020, 19.6 million people were projected to be severely food insecure during the first semester of 2021, 10 percent below the high figure estimated for the July‑December 2020 period. The decline is mainly attributable to a modest recovery of the economic activity and the improved food availability in this period of the year due to the harvest of secondary maize crops in central and northern areas, and rice and maize outputs in the uni‑modal southern areas. However, shortages of food supplies are likely to occur in some markets where local crop production has been disrupted by pandemic‑related movement restrictions and insecurity, especially in Kasai, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu and Tanganyika provinces. Despite the overall improvement, the food security situation remains dire, with about 30 percent of the analyzed population estimated to be still severely food insecure (IPC Phase 3 or above). Ongoing violence in North Kivu, South Kivu, Ituri, Tanganyika and Maniema provinces continued to disrupt livelihoods and displace large populations. In addition, fighting in neighbouring Central African Republic resulted in an influx of about 92 000 refugees into the northern provinces of North Ubangi, South Ubangi and Bas Uele in early 2021.