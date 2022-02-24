DR Congo + 9 more

FSNWG Food Security and Nutrition Update, January 2022

Format
Analysis
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

Key messages

  • Parts of the region are experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, largely driven by consecutive seasons of below-average rains. Southern and south-eastern Ethiopia, northern Kenya, and most of Somalia are the worst affected, with certain areas recording some of the driest conditions since 1981. FSNWG’s in-depth analysis of the drought situation can be found here.

  • Beyond May, the food security situation will depend on the performance of the 2022 March-May rainfall season. However, regardless of whether the next season’s rainfall performance is good or poor, high levels of food insecurity are expected to continue in drought-affected areas through at least September 2022.

  • According to the IPC Global Support Unit (IPC-GSU) for East and Central Africa, an estimated 56 million people in 10 of the 13 countries covered by the FSNWG were highly food insecure (IPC Phase 3+) and in need of urgent humanitarian assistance in January 2022. Of these, about 27 million were from seven of the eight IGAD member states.

  • The nutrition situation in the region remains concerning as malnutrition rates are increasing, particularly in Ethiopia, the arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs) of Kenya, Somalia, and South Sudan.

  • Despite growing humanitarian needs and the multiple shocks affecting the region, the humanitarian response remains underfunded. Further advocacy for resources to respond to life-threatening levels of food insecurity and malnutrition, as well as protect livelihoods, is needed.

Related Content