FSNWG Food Security and Nutrition Update, January 2022

Key messages

Parts of the region are experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, largely driven by consecutive seasons of below-average rains. Southern and south-eastern Ethiopia, northern Kenya, and most of Somalia are the worst affected, with certain areas recording some of the driest conditions since 1981. FSNWG’s in-depth analysis of the drought situation can be found here.

Beyond May, the food security situation will depend on the performance of the 2022 March-May rainfall season. However, regardless of whether the next season’s rainfall performance is good or poor, high levels of food insecurity are expected to continue in drought-affected areas through at least September 2022.

According to the IPC Global Support Unit (IPC-GSU) for East and Central Africa, an estimated 56 million people in 10 of the 13 countries covered by the FSNWG were highly food insecure (IPC Phase 3+) and in need of urgent humanitarian assistance in January 2022. Of these, about 27 million were from seven of the eight IGAD member states.

The nutrition situation in the region remains concerning as malnutrition rates are increasing, particularly in Ethiopia, the arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs) of Kenya, Somalia, and South Sudan.