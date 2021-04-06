FSNWG Food Security and Nutrition Update, February 2021

February 2021

An estimated 53.8 million people in 10 of the 13 countries covered by the FSNWG faced high levels of acute food insecurity and were in need of urgent food assistance (IPC2 Phase 3+) in February 2021. Of these, 30.9 million were from 7 of the 8 IGAD Member States (see Figure 1).

Urgent action to save lives, reduce food consumption gaps and restore livelihoods is needed in South Sudan where extremely high levels of acute food insecurity, including populations in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5), have been reported.

Despite some progress in delivery of humanitarian assistance in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, the situation remains concerning as most basic services remain largely disrupted and many affected populations remain in hard-to- reach areas.

The nutrition situation in the region remains of concern with 13.3 million children under the age of five estimated to suffer acute malnutrition. Of these, about 4 million are severely wasted and in need of urgent lifesaving treatment.

Refugees in Rwanda are likely to face a 60% food ration cut from March 2021. This comes at a time when many refugees have been particularly hard hit by the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19.

Total incomes of 89% of refugee households in Uganda have either declined or were lost since the introduction of the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020, according to a recent assessment in the country.