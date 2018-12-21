21 Dec 2018

Four humanitarian challenges for Congo's next leader

As elections to replace President Joseph Kabila in the Democratic Republic of Congo were postponed on Thursday, after a delay already of more than two years, a host of humanitarian crises – from Ebola to protracted conflicts – continued to await his successor.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, or CENI, said the polls would be delayed by about a week as it was “technically unable” to hold them on time. Local media reported that CENI had cited a number of reasons including: violence in northwestern Mai-Ndombe province; the Ebola outbreak in the east; and the ballots left undelivered.

