Foodgrains Bank secures additional funding to respond to COVID-19-related hunger

A $3 million program with support from Canadian government will be used to protect and strengthen farming livelihoods in Africa

Canadian Foodgrains Bank has received additional funding to respond to global hunger caused by COVID-19.

A new fund of $2.3 million from the Canadian government will be used to support small-scale farmers in Africa and benefit approximately 100,000 people. The fund is being made available on a 3:1 matching basis, which sees the Foodgrains Bank contributing over $700,000 for a total response of $3 million.

The additional funding comes at a time where the World Food Programme warns we may face the worst humanitarian food crisis since the Second World War due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The small-scale farmers we work with in developing countries have been significantly impacted by COVID-19 prevention methods,” says outgoing Foodgrains Bank executive director Jim Cornelius. “Drastic efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus have disrupted livelihoods, farm production and food supply chains.”

“For small-scale farmers who rely on the crops they grow for food and income, these disruptions can mean the difference between having food on their plates or not,” he adds.

The new grant will be used for projects in five African countries: Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Uganda, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Kenya. Program activities will begin in 2020 and continue into 2021 as part of a long-term response. Based on consultations with Foodgrains Bank’s local African partners, the new grant will focus on:

Providing agricultural support services to help farmers increase their harvest.

Supporting community savings and loans groups, so farmers can buy seeds and other inputs.

Assisting farmers in getting crops to market.

“When the COVID-19 health crisis hit, the Foodgrains Bank continued its work as an essential service,” says Cornelius. “Instead of closing programs, we and our partners did everything possible to make emergency food distribution safe for staff and families who need assistance.”

The additional funds will enable Foodgrains Bank members to reduce the increasing risk of hunger for small-scale farmers by protecting their livelihoods and guarding against threats to their farm.

“With this additional support from Global Affairs Canada, we have an opportunity to make sure small-scale farmers, and communities in Africa who depend on them, have access to food throughout this pandemic and beyond,” says Cornelius.

Canadians who want to donate can do so on the Foodgrains Bank website or by calling 1.800.665.0377.

Canadian Foodgrains Bank is a partnership of 15 churches and church agencies working together to end hunger. In the 2019-20 budget year, the Foodgrains Bank provided $42 million of assistance for 866,000 people in 34 countries. Canadian Foodgrains Bank programs are undertaken with support from the Government of Canada provided through Global Affairs Canada. Assistance from the Foodgrains Bank is provided through its member agencies, which work with local partners in the developing world.