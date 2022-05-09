Food and Nutrition Security Bulletin Southern Africa Monthly Bulletin: April 2022

Highlights:

During the post harvest period, IPC phase 3 is expected in the conflict affected northern parts of Mozambique, and southern parts of Madagascar, southern dry areas of Zimbabwe, southern Malawi, and southwestern Angola.

Prolonged dry spell between February and early March resulted in significant moisture stress to most crops especially maize which was at the reproductive stage in southern Mozambique, northern Namibia and much of Zimbabwe.

Harvesting has started in most countries in the region while crops in Madagascar, Mozambique, Malawi, southern Angola and Tanza- nia have reached maturation stages.

Conflict in Mozambique and DRC remains volatile and continues to negatively impact livelihood activities.