Food and Nutrition Security Bulletin Southern Africa Monthly Bulletin : March 2022

Highlights

• For the January and March 2022 period, approximately 36M people were in IPC phase 3 and above. During this period the region was affected by a total of 3 cyclones and 2 storms with some areas experiencing drought and prolonged dry spells.

• Extreme weather events, expected production declines, and the effects of international events are expected to exacerbate food insecurity in 2022.

• Due to a combination of factors, including erratic rainfall and other climatic hazards Angola, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, and Zambia are expected to have lower-than-average cereal production prospects.

• Zimbabwe’s output is expected to be in line with the five-year average. However, the rainfall situation in March which is critical for grain development, has worsened conditions and prospects, and production may fall short of expectations.

• In Namibia, production prospects are more uncertain, despite temporally well distributed rainfall, total precipitation amounts have been lower than average• • The main cereal producer in the subregion, South Africa, has better production prospects. The production outlooks in neighboring Botswana, Eswatini, and Lesotho are also positive, owing to adequate rainfall, and cereal harvests are expected to be average to above average in 2022.