01 Aug 2019

Five challenges facing the DRC* (*Ebola is just one of them)

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 01 Aug 2019

By UN HUMANITARIAN - AUGUST 1ST, 2019

One year ago today, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) recorded the first case of Ebola virus disease - its tenth outbreak since 1976. Since then, the Government, UN agencies and health NGOs have battled to contain the deadly virus but cases continue to be reported. The outbreak has added yet another layer to one of the world’s most complex humanitarian crises in which 13 million people – or one in 10 people in need across the world – now require emergency assistance to survive. Yet humanitarian partners have received just 27 per cent of the over $1.6 billion needed to reach the most vulnerable 9.6 million people in DRC this year.

Here we outline five of the biggest challenges facing the DRC and what is being done about them.

