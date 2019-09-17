Fighting Rumors To Fight Ebola

Summary:

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is continuing to deal with a deadly Ebola outbreak, which began in August 2018 and is the worst in the country’s history. With the number of confirmed cases around 3,000 as of September 2019, it is now the second-largest Ebola epidemic ever recorded, behind the West Africa outbreak of 2014-2016. The outbreak is centred in the northeast of the country, in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, an area where there is violent conflict. The situation is further complicated by significant community resistance, fed by fear, rumors and stigma that can counter efforts to control the outbreak.

Read more on OCHA Center for Humanitarian Data