Fact Sheet: USAID Response to the Ebola Outbreak

For Immediate Release

Friday, June 1, 2018

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has contributed $8 million dollars to support the joint Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and World Health Organization (WHO) Strategic Response Plan to the outbreak (currently budgeted at $56.7 million). In addition to this funding, USAID has provided personal protective equipment, laboratory supplies, the mobilization of two existing mobile labs, and a robust presence on the ground.

USAID's contributions to the DRC and WHO's Strategic Response Plan:

The World Health Organization: The United States is providing $5.3 million to the Word Health Organization for laboratory confirmation; surveillance, diagnosis, and contact tracing; case management; point-of-entry screening; and operations support, including the air-bridge to the region.

UNICEF: The United States is providing $2 million to support water, sanitation, and hygiene, as well as risk communication programming.

International Federation of the Red Cross Red Crescent Societies (IFRC): The United States is providing $700,000 for infection prevention and control, safe and dignified burials, and community engagement. The United States is also providing in-kind support which includes:

Diagnostic Testing and Logistics: USAID has provided support including genetic analysis of Ebola virus and logistic support for the Ministry of Health's National Reference Lab. This includes lab consumables (test tubes, gloves, reagents), as well two mobile laboratories for the remote areas. USAID is also helping to store vaccines at the proper temperature in a cold chain.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): To date, USAID has mobilized PPE to support the response from implementing partners, including the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and WHO. USAID's partners have supplied over 18,000 PPEs in addition to universal protection items, disinfectants, and support materials.

Short-term support: In addition to the Mission on the ground, USAID has sent a team of specialists to the region.

Last updated: June 01, 2018