Extending Sanctions on Democratic Republic of Congo, Mandate of Expert Group, Security Council Unanimously Adopts Resolution 2424 (2018)

SC/13402

29 JUNE 2018

SECURITY COUNCIL

8300TH MEETING (AM)

The Security Council today extended its arms embargo, asset freeze and travel ban on the Democratic Republic of the Congo until 1 July 2019 and the mandate of the Expert Group assisting the Sanctions Committee through 1 August 2019.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2424 (2018) under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, the Council reaffirmed that the sanctions would apply to individuals and entities designated by the Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) that met criteria outlined in previous resolutions.

By other terms, the Council expressed its intention to review the Expert Group’s mandate and take action on any further extension no later than 1 July 2019. It requested the Expert Group to provide a mid-term report no later than 30 December 2018, and a final report no later than 15 June 2019, as well as to submit monthly updates to the Committee, except in the months when the mid-term and final reports were due.

In that context, the Council reiterated the need for the Government to swiftly and fully investigate the killing of the two members of the Group of Experts and the four Congolese nationals accompanying them, and to bring those responsible to justice.

Resolution

The full text of resolution 2424 (2018) reads as follows:

“The Security Council,

“Recalling its previous resolutions, in particular resolution 2360 (2017), and the statements of its President concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC),

“Reaffirming its strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the DRC as well as all States in the region and emphasizing the need to respect fully the principles of non-interference, good neighbourliness and regional cooperation,

“Taking note of the final report (S/2018/531) of the Group of Experts on the DRC (“the Group of Experts”) established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) and extended pursuant to resolutions 1807 (2008), 1857 (2008), 1896 (2009), 1952 (2010), 2021 (2011), 2078 (2012), 2136 (2014), 2198 (2015), 2293 (2016) and 2360 (2017), “Reiterating the need for the Government of the DRC to swiftly and fully investigate the killing of the two members of the Group of Experts and the four Congolese nationals accompanying them and bring those responsible to justice, welcoming the Secretary General’s commitment that the United Nations will do everything possible to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice, further welcoming the work of the United Nations team deployed to assist the Congolese authorities in their investigations, in agreement with the Congolese authorities, and calling for continued cooperation,

“Determining that the situation in the DRC continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security in the region,

“Acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations,

“1. Decides to renew until 1 July 2019 the measures as set out in paragraphs 1 to 6 of resolution 2293 (2016), including its reaffirmations therein;

“2. Reaffirms that measures described in paragraph 5 of resolution 2293 (2016) shall apply to individuals and entities as designated by the Committee, as set forth in paragraph 7 of resolution 2293 (2016) and paragraph 3 of resolution 2360 (2017);

“3. Decides to extend until 1 August 2019 the mandate of the Group of Experts, as set forth in paragraph 6 of resolution 2360, expresses its intention to review the mandate and take appropriate action regarding the further extension no later than 1 July 2019, and requests the Secretary-General to take the necessary administrative measures as expeditiously as possible to re-establish the Group of Experts, in consultation with the Committee, drawing, as appropriate, on the expertise of the members of the Group established pursuant to previous resolutions;

“4. Requests the Group of Experts to provide to the Council, after discussion with the Committee, a mid-term report no later than 30 December 2018, and a final report no later than 15 June 2019, as well as submit monthly updates to the Committee, except in the months where the mid-term and final reports are due;

“5. Reaffirms the reporting provisions as set out in resolution 2360 (2017);

“6. Decides to remain seized of the matter.”

