Exploring community dynamics around the plague outbreak in Ituri province, DRC

Introduction

In April 2021, the Social Sciences Analytics Cell (CASS), in collaboration with UNICEF and the Provincial Health Division (DPS) in Bunia conducted exploratory research applying the Integrated Outbreak Analytics (IOA) approach in three health zones affected by a suspected plague outbreak in Ituri Province, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The objective was to complement existing entomological and epidemiological data through a better understanding of transmission risk factors and community socio-behavioural dynamics and provide evidence to inform operational decision making for plague response actors.