Expert Group Briefs Security Council’s Democratic Republic of Congo Sanctions Committee on Midterm Report

SC/14058

On 2 December 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo received a briefing from the Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of the Congo in connection with the Group’s midterm report in pursuance of paragraph 4 of resolution 2478 (2019).

During the meeting, the Coordinator of the Group reported heavy fighting between the Nduma Défense du Congo-Rénové (NDC-R) and a coalition of foreign and Congolese armed groups in North Kivu. He highlighted that the NDC-R continued to recruit and expand and to benefit from the transfer of arms and ammunition from FARDC elements, while its leader, sanctioned individual Guidon Shimiray Mwissa, remained at large and the Congolese Government issued an arrest warrant against him. The Coordinator also reported that the Group was unable to confirm any direct link between ISIL and the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), but that the latter remained a serious threat to peace and stability in Beni and Irumu territories and continued to attack civilians and FARDC positions.

Further, the Coordinator highlighted cases of violations of international humanitarian law and/or human rights in Djugu territory, Ituri province, including several cases of sexual violence committed by Lendu militias as well as some FARDC elements.

He also expressed concern over the continued illegal exploitation of natural resources in some territories of the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo that contributed to the prolongation of the conflict.

The Coordinator also expressed concerns on potential violations of the arms embargo by Member States that supplied weapons to the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo without notifying the Committee, as well as the transfer of weapons and ammunition from some of the Congolese security forces to armed groups.

Following the briefing, members of the Committee exchanged views on the findings and recommendations contained in the midterm report.

