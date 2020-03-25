The evolution of a monitoring framework for the Ebola outbreak response in Kivu and Ituri provinces, 2018–2019

by Emanuele Bruni, Chiara Altare, Nabil Tabbal, Silimane Ngoma and Ibrahima Socé Fall

The Ebola outbreak in North Kivu and Ituri has been one of the most difficult experienced by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The second-worst outbreak ever recorded, it has affected remote areas and urban centres bordering neighbouring countries, and has been exacerbated by a volatile context of insecurity and lack of community acceptance. The DRC government, Ministry of Health and World Health Organization (WHO) led a coordinated response by national and international partners to limit the spread of the disease and treat existing cases. Based on the experience of the outbreaks in 2014 in West Africa and in Équateur in DRC in 2018, the response was organised and implemented through the Incident Management System and under the umbrella of a joint Strategic Response Plan (SRP) encompassing activities within and beyond public health. These have been grouped in sub-pillars such as surveillance (including contact tracing); infection prevention and control (including safe burials); case management; vaccination; operational support and logistics; psycho-social support; social mobilisation, community engagement and risk communication (including anthropologic studies); laboratory and diagnostics; other basic health services; and security.

The evolution of the epidemic has been closely monitored through the extensive collection and analysis of epidemiological data to track cases, follow contacts, understand epidemiological links, map the spread of the outbreak and identify risk factors. In parallel, a monitoring framework was developed to provide operational and strategic analysis and enable partners and donors to follow up on response outcomes. While some attempts were made to clarify the link between response activities and Ebola incidence during the West Africa outbreak, standardised operational data from outbreak responses has usually been lacking. The monitoring framework currently being used in North Kivu and Ituri therefore represents one of the first attempts to use a harmonised, multisectoral and real-time monitoring system that allows the linking of response activities to short- and medium-term impacts. This article describes the process behind the development of the monitoring framework and its key components.

