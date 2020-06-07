European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations: EU response to Ebola (Last updated 06/06/2020)

FACTS & FIGURES

11th Ebola outbreak declared on 01 June 2020 in the northwestern Équateur Province

10th Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Since 01 August 2018:

More than 3,460 reported cases

2,280 reported deaths The EU contributes significantly to the international Ebola response through a range of measures.

The EU contributes significantly to the international Ebola response through a range of measures.

What is it?

The Ebola virus disease is a severe and often fatal illness in humans. It is caused by a zoonotic virus that passes from animals to humans, spreading then further through human-to-human transmission. Beyond the human suffering and loss of life, the disease can have a devastating impact on the security, economies, and healthcare systems of the affected regions. In both the West Africa (2014-2016) and the more recent Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (that started in 2018), the EU mobilised political, financial, technical and scientific resources to help Ebola patients and contribute towards the international effort to contain the disease.