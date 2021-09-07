EU Humanitarian Aid Flight: bringing relief to hard-to-reach villages

For several years, the province of North Kivu in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has been torn apart by conflict. It is estimated that over 1 million people have fled the violence, making the region one of the most unstable ones in the DRC.

Providing humanitarian aid is a major challenge as roads are in a poor condition. The population lacks basic services such as schooling for the children. The local economy is in dire straits due to the deplorable state of roads, as well as high insecurity and conflict.

For humanitarian organisations working with the communities of Katwe and surrounding villages in North Kivu, the EU’s humanitarian air service – the EU Humanitarian Aid Flight - is a lifeline. A helicopter from the fleet helps them deliver life-saving aid to these hard-to-reach areas.

In North Kivu, humanitarian organisation HEKS-EPER teamed up with EU partner Danish Church Aid (DCA). With EU humanitarian funding, DCA has been building water, sanitation and hygiene facilities, and is providing awareness-raising sessions on hygiene.

See how organisations like HEKS-EPER deliver life-saving aid to vulnerable families with the assistance of the EU’s Humanitarian Aid Flight.

Story by EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations.

