EU allocates €2 million in emergency humanitarian funding for victims of DRC volcano eruption

The European Commission has allocated emergency humanitarian funding of €2 million for those affected by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), next to the Rwanda border.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: “Although the situation remains fluid and the full extent of the damage is not yet known, it is already clear that the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo and the continuing seismic activity has displaced hundreds of thousands of people in and around Goma. Parts of the city had to be evacuated. Its water supply system has also suffered serious damage. The emergency funding will be used to respond to the immediate needs of the affected people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and in Rwanda.”

Priority sectors to be covered include emergency water supply and rehabilitation of water supply (the latter in Goma), sanitation and hygiene measures, first aid/health services (including support to health facilities), psychosocial support, child protection and family reunion.

This funding is in addition to the €160,000 allocated last week in support of the Congolese Red Cross society.

Background On 22 May this year, Mount Nyiragongo suddenly erupted, resulting in lava flows in several directions, including towards the city of Goma. This sudden volcanic eruption created panic within the population, leading to mass movements towards the towns of Sake, Bukavu and across the Rwandan border.

At least 21,000 people saw their houses destroyed. 31 people reportedly died. When the eruption started, hundreds of children simply ran away and were separated from their families. Most have been reunited, but at least 74 children have been put into foster care or in transit centres, where they also receive psychosocial support. On 27 May, the Congolese authorities ordered the evacuation of parts of Goma, as seismic activity continues.

Hundreds of thousands are moving towards the cities of Saké and Bukavu, as well as the Rubavu district just across the border in Rwanda. The situation on the ground remains fluid. At least 140 earthquakes of a magnitude up to 4.8 M have been recorded in the area, including in Rwanda, since Mount Nyiragongo started erupting.

The €2 million funding is provided from the European Commission’s Acute Large Emergency Response Tool (ALERT), which is intended to provide rapid first-line funding for the immediate response to sudden-onset large-scale natural and technological disasters.