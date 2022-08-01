Equateur/DRC: Ebola Virus Disease Outbreak - DREF Operation update 1, n° MDRCD036

Summary of the Changes to the Emergency Action Plan:

To contribute to the humanitarian response to the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in Equateur province in DRC, a DREF allocation was initially granted to the DRC RC for 4 months with an end date of August 31, 2022. This update of the operation aims to inform stakeholders of the progress made in the implementation of this DREF, in addition, to inform about the extension at no additional cost for the activities of the DRC RC to fully cover the 90 days of surveillance (July-August-September) after the declaration of the end of the outbreak on 4 July 2022. This means one more month needed. Activities will include community health / outreach and capacity-building of volunteer teams in priority health areas.

Indeed, this extension will allow the National Society to continue the activities of tracing contact cases in these areas, while ensuring the promotion of health and hygiene practices related to Ebola but also to the current Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the monitoring of events within affected and at-risk populations.

The following changes will be implemented:

The extension of the DRC RC interventions to target 20 health areas including 11 in the 3 response healthareas (Mbandaka, Wangata and Bolenge) and 9 in the 4 health areas in preparation (Bikoro, Ingende,Lolanga-Mampoko, Ntondo).

Strengthen the active surveillance system in the 11 health zones that have reported contact cases alongwith the 9 health areas of the preparation zones on passive surveillance, and the establishment of an EPICteam in the health zones of: Bikoro, Ingende, Ntondo and Lolanga Mampoko. Monitor affected and infected families who require psychosocial support for their reintegration into working life.

Ensure an adequate response regarding activities related to SDB, WASH/PCI, and the SWAB that became mandatory for any death following the governor's decree in effect by the SDB/EIR.

Train 20 volunteers in each of the 4 health zones in preparation on EPIC, PSEA/ERP and on the feedback system and good practices during interventions

Extend the timeframe for implementation of the operation to an additional one (1) month, to include 90-day post-pandemic surveillance activities, provided that no new positive cases are recorded. It should be noted that no new confirmed cases have been recorded up to the date of July 08, 2022 (notification of the last case was on May 19, 2022). This is an extension at no additional cost (NCE).

Increase the direct target of the operation from 408,265 people to 489,542 people taking into account the population of the 20 target health areas.

Improve the analysis and use of feedback data/ help translate feedback data into actions through an integrated RCCE community service approach in collaboration with Anthrologica.

Based on the changes mentioned above, the new end date of this operation is on September 30, 2022, for an overall implementation time of 5 months.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

The declaration of the 14th epidemic of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the DRC was made on April 23, 2022 by the Minister of Public Health, Hygiene and Prevention. The response to this new EVD epidemic was implemented under the leadership of the Ministry of Health in collaboration with humanitarian stakeholders and helped curb the spread of the disease. Thus, on July 4, 2022, after a little more than 2 months of response activities, the Democratic Republic of Congo declared the end of the epidemic. In total, there have been 5 EVD cases that have been recorded including 4 confirmed cases and 1 suspected case, all of which have died (5).

These cases were recorded in 2 Health Zones (HCZs) in Equateur Province, namely Mbandaka (3 cases) and Wangata (2 cases). A pre-listing of contacts of confirmed and probable cases was made at the beginning of the outbreak throughout the city of Mbandaka and the surrounding area. These contact cases include caregivers, visitors, family members and other patients hospitalized in the same health and treatment centers. The epicentre was in the Wangata and Mbandaka health zones and the positive and probable cases identified were in the health areas of: (libiki (2), Motema pembe (1) and Mama Balako (2).

As of July 08, 2022, the epidemiological situation is as follows:

During the last EVD outbreak in Equateur Province from June to November 2020, there were 130 confirmed cases and 55 deaths. The DRC Red Cross (RC) is contributing to the humanitarian response through its emergency action plan (EPOA) that has been launched since April 28, 2022, with a new end date scheduled for September 30, 2022.